Tragic Septic Tank Accident Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives due to suffocation while attempting to clean a septic tank in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday, as reported by the local police.

Among the deceased were three brothers, identified as Ajay Chaudhary, Chandrashekhar Chaudhary, and Raju Shekhar Chaudhary, along with Maltu Ram. The unfortunate event unfolded in Nawada village, confirmed DIG Naushad Alam of the Palamu Range.

The victims were overcome by toxic gases after opening the lid of the septic tank. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.