Singapore Scandal: Property Tycoon Fined in Landmark Case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng received a S$30,000 fine from a Singapore court in a landmark case tied to the imprisonment of ex-Transport Minister S. Iswaran last year.

The 79-year-old Hotel Properties Ltd. founder and key figure of the Singapore Grand Prix, Ong was accused of providing Iswaran, a former advisor to the Grand Prix steering committee, with high-value gifts such as Formula One tickets, Premier League soccer match passes, and West End musical admissions. He admitted to obstructing justice by billing Iswaran months after a flight.

The case, highlighting Singapore's stringent stance against corruption, stirred significant public interest. Despite the serious allegations, Ong's ill health earned judicial mercy from the court, resulting in a fine instead of imprisonment. Iswaran, previously sentenced to 12 months, is now under house arrest for the rest of his term following the acknowledgment of receiving significant gifts from Ong.

