Singapore Scandal: Property Tycoon Fined in Landmark Case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was fined S$30,000 in Singapore for obstructing justice in a case that led to the jailing of former Transport Minister S. Iswaran. Ong arranged gifts for Iswaran, including Formula One tickets. The court granted Ong judicial mercy due to his health condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:47 IST
Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng received a S$30,000 fine from a Singapore court in a landmark case tied to the imprisonment of ex-Transport Minister S. Iswaran last year.

The 79-year-old Hotel Properties Ltd. founder and key figure of the Singapore Grand Prix, Ong was accused of providing Iswaran, a former advisor to the Grand Prix steering committee, with high-value gifts such as Formula One tickets, Premier League soccer match passes, and West End musical admissions. He admitted to obstructing justice by billing Iswaran months after a flight.

The case, highlighting Singapore's stringent stance against corruption, stirred significant public interest. Despite the serious allegations, Ong's ill health earned judicial mercy from the court, resulting in a fine instead of imprisonment. Iswaran, previously sentenced to 12 months, is now under house arrest for the rest of his term following the acknowledgment of receiving significant gifts from Ong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

