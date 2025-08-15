Left Menu

Kyivstar's Historic Nasdaq Debut Amid Peace Hopes

Ukraine's leading mobile operator, Kyivstar, lists on Nasdaq amid hopes of a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. CEO Oleksandr Komarov emphasizes strong U.S. ties, appointing Mike Pompeo to the board and partnering with Starlink. The IPO value depends on ongoing political developments, with current volatile trading conditions.

In a notable development amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, Kyivstar, a leading mobile operator in Ukraine, is making its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange. This marks the first instance of a Ukrainian company listing on a U.S. stock market, occurring in tandem with a crucial summit between Presidents Trump and Putin.

Kyivstar's CEO, Oleksandr Komarov, underscored the importance of the listing for international investment in Ukraine's recovery. He stressed the strategic need to fortify U.S.-Ukraine connections, highlighting moves such as appointing former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the board and signing a satellite services agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink.

While VEON remains a majority stakeholder, Kyivstar's IPO raised $178 million by merging with SPAC Cohen Circle. Komarov noted potential volatility in initial trading due to the uncertain political landscape. Despite challenges, the listing is seen as a vote of confidence in Ukraine's path to peace.

