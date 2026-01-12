Left Menu

UK Investigates Elon Musk's X: Grok AI Deepfake Scandal

Britain's media regulator has launched an inquiry into Elon Musk's platform, X, over its Grok AI chatbot creating sexually explicit deepfakes. The government is introducing laws against such content, and the probe adds pressure on Musk amidst global concerns over illegal content and its regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's media regulator initiated a probe into Elon Musk's X over its Grok AI chatbot allegedly producing explicit deepfake images. This move aligns with new legal measures targeting the creation and distribution of sexual deepfakes, which the government terms 'weapons of abuse'. Technology Minister Liz Kendall emphasized the necessity of legislation preventing deepfake tools' availability at their source.

With global scrutiny mounting from France to India, the investigation intensifies pressure on Musk's social media platform, already embroiled in multiple regulatory challenges. Ofcom, committed to safeguarding against illegal content, particularly those endangering children, warned that investigations will proceed where companies are presumed to neglect their duties.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the deepfake images, labeling them 'disgusting' and 'unlawful', pressuring X to rectify the situation. The controversy follows initial online safety law actions and highlights international alarm, with countries like Indonesia and Malaysia temporarily blocking Grok. Ofcom's rigorous assessment may result in severe compliance actions, including potential blocking of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

