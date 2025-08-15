Midnight Attack: Petrol Bomb Targets Police SUV
An SUV near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali was attacked by unidentified individuals with a petrol bomb at 1:30 am on Friday. The vehicle, reportedly used by local police, sustained damage in the fire, which was quickly extinguished. An investigation is ongoing.
In the early hours of Friday, an SUV parked near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali was targeted by unidentified attackers who hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 am when the private vehicle, allegedly utilized by the Pasture Beat House police, was parked close to the station. The resulting blaze damaged the vehicle.
Police acted swiftly to extinguish the fire, preventing further destruction. A case has been registered, and an investigation to identify the culprits is currently underway.
