Left Menu

Midnight Attack: Petrol Bomb Targets Police SUV

An SUV near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali was attacked by unidentified individuals with a petrol bomb at 1:30 am on Friday. The vehicle, reportedly used by local police, sustained damage in the fire, which was quickly extinguished. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:26 IST
Midnight Attack: Petrol Bomb Targets Police SUV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Friday, an SUV parked near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali was targeted by unidentified attackers who hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am when the private vehicle, allegedly utilized by the Pasture Beat House police, was parked close to the station. The resulting blaze damaged the vehicle.

Police acted swiftly to extinguish the fire, preventing further destruction. A case has been registered, and an investigation to identify the culprits is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025