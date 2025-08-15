Daylight Heist: Robbers Flee with Rs 61 Lakh in Bold ATM Cash Van Robbery

In a brazen daylight robbery, two armed men made away with over Rs 61 lakh from a cash van in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The robbery unfolded near Sinchhari Tirahe under the jurisdiction of Gaurihar police station. Manish Kumar, along with his colleague, was transporting the substantial sum in a van intended for ATMs in Sarbai, when they were intercepted by the suspects on a motorcycle.

Despite police efforts to track down the culprits, the duo remains at large. Naveen Dubey, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police in Luvkush Nagar, confirmed that a case has been registered and a manhunt is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)