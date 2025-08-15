Uttar Pradesh Police: Setting New Standards in Crime Control
In the past two years, over 8,000 individuals have received life sentences and 70 have been sentenced to death in Uttar Pradesh. The Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, highlighted the force's tough stance on crime during a recent address, emphasizing technological advancements, community policing, and women's safety.
At an Independence Day celebration, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna revealed significant strides in crime control in Uttar Pradesh, with over 8,000 life sentences and 70 death penalties issued in two years.
He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, prioritizing technological integration, community engagement, and women's safety through initiatives like 'Mission Shakti.'
Krishna praised the Special Task Force and other units for dismantling criminal networks and highlighted ongoing training for new constables in technical skills and cybercrime investigation.
