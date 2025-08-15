Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police: Setting New Standards in Crime Control

In the past two years, over 8,000 individuals have received life sentences and 70 have been sentenced to death in Uttar Pradesh. The Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, highlighted the force's tough stance on crime during a recent address, emphasizing technological advancements, community policing, and women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police: Setting New Standards in Crime Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an Independence Day celebration, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna revealed significant strides in crime control in Uttar Pradesh, with over 8,000 life sentences and 70 death penalties issued in two years.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, prioritizing technological integration, community engagement, and women's safety through initiatives like 'Mission Shakti.'

Krishna praised the Special Task Force and other units for dismantling criminal networks and highlighted ongoing training for new constables in technical skills and cybercrime investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025