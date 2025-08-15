Uttar Pradesh Police: Setting New Standards in Crime Control

At an Independence Day celebration, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna revealed significant strides in crime control in Uttar Pradesh, with over 8,000 life sentences and 70 death penalties issued in two years.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, prioritizing technological integration, community engagement, and women's safety through initiatives like 'Mission Shakti.'

Krishna praised the Special Task Force and other units for dismantling criminal networks and highlighted ongoing training for new constables in technical skills and cybercrime investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)