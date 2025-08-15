Trump Administration Targets State Laws Impacting Economy
The Trump administration is assessing U.S. state laws that affect national and interstate economic activities. The DOJ, alongside the National Economic Council, seeks public input for solutions to mitigate adverse economic impacts.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration launched an initiative on Friday to pinpoint state laws that it believes are negatively impacting the national economy or hindering interstate commerce, as stated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
This effort, in collaboration with the White House's National Economic Council, aims to thoroughly examine existing state regulations to identify those that pose significant barriers to economic activities across the country.
The Department of Justice has also opened a channel for public commentary, seeking solutions to address and potentially rectify these economic hurdles, reflecting a collaborative approach to fostering a more unified economic landscape.