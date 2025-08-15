Trump Administration Targets State Laws Impacting Economy

The Trump administration launched an initiative on Friday to pinpoint state laws that it believes are negatively impacting the national economy or hindering interstate commerce, as stated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This effort, in collaboration with the White House's National Economic Council, aims to thoroughly examine existing state regulations to identify those that pose significant barriers to economic activities across the country.

The Department of Justice has also opened a channel for public commentary, seeking solutions to address and potentially rectify these economic hurdles, reflecting a collaborative approach to fostering a more unified economic landscape.