Gaza's Water Crisis: Liquid Lifeline in Desperate Times

In Gaza, a mounting water crisis has become a stark reality for many families living in displacement camps like Muwasi. With long lines forming in the intense August heat, residents await their share of increasingly scarce and contaminated water.

Rana Odeh, displaced from Khan Younis, faces the daily dilemma of how much tainted water to allocate to her children, acknowledging the health risks posed by the murky liquid. Despite these concerns, necessity dictates their reliance on this unreliable water source.

Amidst damaged infrastructure and limited fuel and electricity imports, Gaza's desalination plants and wells have struggled to meet residents' needs, forcing many to consume or rely on brackish groundwater and worsening the spread of diseases like diarrhea.