Mystery Surrounds Senior Chinese Diplomat Amidst Detention Rumors

Sun Haiyan, a senior Chinese diplomat, appeared at an event in Beijing amidst reports she was taken for questioning by authorities. While Sun denied commenting on her detainment, the incident echoes similar reports about Liu Jianchao, another high-level diplomat questioned recently. Uncertainty looms over the details of these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Sun Haiyan, a prominent Chinese diplomat, made a public appearance at a diplomatic event in Beijing amid reports that she was recently detained for questioning by Chinese authorities. The event was organized by India's embassy, where Sun dismissed allegations of her detainment, characterizing the report by Reuters as 'irresponsible.'

Repeated inquiries by Reuters on the specifics of Sun's questioning remain unanswered by Chinese authorities. The questioning reportedly coincided with that of Liu Jianchao, a senior diplomat considered a viable candidate for Foreign Minister. Both diplomats' detentions raise significant questions about ongoing activities within China's diplomatic branches.

The uncertainty over the reasons and current state of the detentions of Sun and Liu reflect heightened scrutiny within the country's foreign relations bodies. The profiles of both diplomats remain listed on China's International Department website. These events follow recent high-profile disappearances, casting shadows on China's diplomatic landscape.

