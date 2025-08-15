Left Menu

Mob Violence Targets Ahmadi Worship Places in Punjab

In Punjab, Pakistan, a mob allegedly led by members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan vandalized two Ahmadi worship places, setting one on fire. Police have booked 350 suspects under multiple charges. Ahmadis face significant discrimination, and calls for protection and justice continue in the wake of the attacks.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:50 IST
  • Pakistan

In a shocking display of violence, over 350 individuals allegedly vandalized two worship places of the Ahmadi minority community in Pakistan's Punjab province, with one engulfed in flames, according to police reports on Friday.

The mob, reportedly orchestrated by members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), targeted these religious sites in Chak-275, Kartarpur village near Faisalabad, about 130 kilometers from Lahore, on Thursday. Ahmadis present during the attack were forced to flee for their safety, with law enforcement arriving only after both worship places had been destroyed.

Law officer Rashid Qamar confirmed that 350 suspects are charged with attacking and burning the sites under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act. TLP leaders allegedly incited villagers against the Ahmadis, stirring hatred through incendiary speeches. The attack coincided with the community's celebration of the nation's Independence Day. Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya and Amnesty International have condemned these actions, urging authorities to safeguard all citizens' rights and deliver swift justice.

