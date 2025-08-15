Left Menu

Haryana CM Takes Swift Action After School Teacher's Tragic Death

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the transfer of the Bhiwani SP and suspended five police officers after the death of Manisha, a school teacher. Her family had accused the police of delaying the investigation. New measures are aimed at ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:39 IST
Manisha
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent tragic death of a school teacher in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a series of decisive actions to address the situation. The CM ordered a high-profile transfer and suspension of police officials linked to the case.

Manisha, a 19-year-old play school teacher, was found dead in the fields of Singhani village, sparking outrage from her family and accusations against the police for slow response. Her disappearance and subsequent death have raised serious questions about local law enforcement.

Amidst public pressure, the Chief Minister has vowed that law and order will remain uncompromised, highlighting the importance of citizen safety as a governmental priority. The appointment of Sumit Kumar as the new SP aims to restore trust and accelerate the investigation.

