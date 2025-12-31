Left Menu

Bhiwani Bulls Make Strong Statement at KCL Auction with Stellar Acquisitions

Bhiwani Bulls impressed at the Kabaddi Champions League auction by building a strong squad, led by Devank Dalal, the highest-bid player at Rs. 19.2 lakhs. The team features a mix of experienced and emerging talents aimed at delivering winning performances in the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:55 IST
Bhiwani Bulls squad. (Photo/KCL) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bhiwani Bulls have made headlines with their exceptional choices at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, particularly with their acquisition of star player Devank Dalal for a record Rs. 19.2 lakhs. Dalal was the top-bid player, lauded for his composure under pressure and game-changing prowess.

Complementing Dalal's presence, the Bulls bolstered their defense with key players like Hitesh, Deepak Singh, and Pravesh Malik, each commanding significant attention with their skills at their respective defensive positions. Adding versatility to the squad is all-rounder Praveen Narwal alongside promising players who offer depth and tactical options.

Team owner and coach have expressed confidence in the squad's strength and coherence, emphasizing a well-balanced team that mirrors Bhiwani's indomitable spirit. With a blend of seasoned and up-and-coming players, the Bulls are gearing up to assert themselves as formidable challengers this KCL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

