Congo's Conflict Resurgence: Lubanga's Militia Stirs Tensions

Heavy clashes occurred between Congo's army and a militia founded by former ICC convict Thomas Lubanga. Lubanga's group, the Convention for the Popular Revolution, poses another threat in eastern Congo. Reports indicate 19 civilians have been killed amidst the conflict, raising concerns of escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:45 IST
Intense clashes have erupted between Congo's military forces and a newly formed militia led by Thomas Lubanga, a previously convicted war criminal, significantly raising security alarm bells in the region. Both parties confirmed the violent confrontations, with civilian casualties intensifying concerns over the precarious stability in eastern Congo.

Lubanga had established the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR) this March, aspiring to destabilize the local government. Although initially inactive militarily, recent advancements from both sides have resulted in a violent showdown that the Congolese army reports resulted in the deaths of 12 CPR fighters.

Controversy surrounds the exact number of casualties, with a CPR commander acknowledging only one fatality among their ranks. However, civil representative Dieudonne Losa reported distressingly higher civilian tolls, numbering 19. This violence, particularly affecting vulnerable groups, underscores the continued human toll in conflict-stricken Ituri.

