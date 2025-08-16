Soundala Gram Sabha Makes History with Human Rights Initiative

The Soundala gram sabha in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district has set a precedent by becoming the state's first village council to establish a committee dedicated to safeguarding human rights.

This initiative arose from a resolution passed on August 14, calling for the creation of the Gramin Manav Adhikar Sanrakshan Samiti, intended to address human rights violations at the village level.

Village sarpanch Sharad Argade announced the formation aligns with state directives under the State Human Rights Commission. The panel, consisting of social workers, elected officials, and others, will collaborate with authorities to enhance human rights awareness and ensure legal action when needed.

