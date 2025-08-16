Left Menu

Soundala Gram Sabha Makes History with Human Rights Initiative

The Soundala gram sabha in Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, establishes a human rights protection committee, becoming the first in the state to do so. The committee aims to address human rights violations, increase awareness, and guide citizens on legal remedies, working alongside the State Human Rights Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:06 IST
Soundala Gram Sabha Makes History with Human Rights Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Soundala gram sabha in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district has set a precedent by becoming the state's first village council to establish a committee dedicated to safeguarding human rights.

This initiative arose from a resolution passed on August 14, calling for the creation of the Gramin Manav Adhikar Sanrakshan Samiti, intended to address human rights violations at the village level.

Village sarpanch Sharad Argade announced the formation aligns with state directives under the State Human Rights Commission. The panel, consisting of social workers, elected officials, and others, will collaborate with authorities to enhance human rights awareness and ensure legal action when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025