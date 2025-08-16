Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Support with Dayalu Scheme: Rs 76 Crore Distributed

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that Rs 76 crore was distributed to 2,020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana. Since April 2023, the scheme has aided 36,651 families with Rs 1,380 crore. Saini also honored Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political legacy.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the distribution of Rs 76 crore to 2,020 families under the state-run Dayalu scheme. This initiative provides financial aid to families with an annual income under Rs 1.80 lakh in the event of a member's death or permanent disability.

Since its inception in April 2023, the Haryana government has allocated Rs 1,380 crore to support 36,651 families through the scheme, signifying its commitment to providing critical financial assistance to those in need.

Additionally, Saini paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, celebrating his significant impact on the political landscape and urging Congress members to learn from Vajpayee's exemplary career.

