Haryana Boosts Support with Dayalu Scheme: Rs 76 Crore Distributed

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the distribution of Rs 76 crore to 2,020 families under the state-run Dayalu scheme. This initiative provides financial aid to families with an annual income under Rs 1.80 lakh in the event of a member's death or permanent disability.

Since its inception in April 2023, the Haryana government has allocated Rs 1,380 crore to support 36,651 families through the scheme, signifying its commitment to providing critical financial assistance to those in need.

Additionally, Saini paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, celebrating his significant impact on the political landscape and urging Congress members to learn from Vajpayee's exemplary career.