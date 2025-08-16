Tragic Trend: Rising Suicides Among Chhattisgarh's Security Personnel

In a tragic development, a police official in Chhattisgarh allegedly took his own life on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Dallirajhara police station where Assistant sub-inspector Heeraman Mandavi was found hanging in his barrack, confirmed Chitra Verma, the City Superintendent of Police for Dallirajhara.

Despite immediate medical intervention, Mandavi was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The lack of a suicide note has plunged the incident into further mystery, prompting a comprehensive investigation to determine the motive behind this extreme action.

This case adds to a startling pattern, with official data citing 177 security personnel suicides in the region over the past six and a half years. Contributing factors include familial and personal issues, addiction, and health problems. Recent similar incidents highlight a disturbing trend requiring urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)