Historic Launch: Andhra's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Empowers Millions
The 'Stree Shakti' scheme in Andhra Pradesh, a free bus travel initiative for women, has seen remarkable success. Over 18 lakh women used the service on its first working day, saving over Rs 7 crore. In just four days, 47 lakh women benefited, with cumulative savings totaling nearly Rs 19 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards women's empowerment, Andhra Pradesh's newly launched 'Stree Shakti' scheme has seen an overwhelming response, with more than 18 lakh women availing themselves of free bus travel on Monday alone.
The scheme, a key electoral promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, commenced on August 15, with Monday being its first working weekday.
Within just four days, the initiative has benefitted 47 lakh women statewide, collectively saving nearly Rs 19 crore, as confirmed by an official release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt committed to making state role model for women empowerment: CM Sharma
Allegations of Voter List Manipulation Stir Political Storm Ahead of 2024 Elections
Rahul Gandhi Allegations: Battle for Clean Voter Rolls in 2024 Elections
Uttarakhand CM's Heroic Acts Highlight Women Empowerment and Human Solidarity