Historic Launch: Andhra's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Empowers Millions

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, Andhra Pradesh's newly launched 'Stree Shakti' scheme has seen an overwhelming response, with more than 18 lakh women availing themselves of free bus travel on Monday alone.

The scheme, a key electoral promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, commenced on August 15, with Monday being its first working weekday.

Within just four days, the initiative has benefitted 47 lakh women statewide, collectively saving nearly Rs 19 crore, as confirmed by an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)