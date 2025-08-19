Left Menu

Historic Launch: Andhra's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Empowers Millions

The 'Stree Shakti' scheme in Andhra Pradesh, a free bus travel initiative for women, has seen remarkable success. Over 18 lakh women used the service on its first working day, saving over Rs 7 crore. In just four days, 47 lakh women benefited, with cumulative savings totaling nearly Rs 19 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST
Historic Launch: Andhra's 'Stree Shakti' Scheme Empowers Millions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, Andhra Pradesh's newly launched 'Stree Shakti' scheme has seen an overwhelming response, with more than 18 lakh women availing themselves of free bus travel on Monday alone.

The scheme, a key electoral promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, commenced on August 15, with Monday being its first working weekday.

Within just four days, the initiative has benefitted 47 lakh women statewide, collectively saving nearly Rs 19 crore, as confirmed by an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025