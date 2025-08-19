Left Menu

Tragedy in Rampur: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder

In Rampur sub-division, Shimla, a man named Susheel has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Anjali. Found dead in her rented accommodation, Anjali's body showed signs of brutal assault. Police have charged Susheel under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 19-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:37 IST
In a shocking incident, a resident of Shimla's Rampur sub-division has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife. The police revealed that Anjali's lifeless body was discovered on August 14.

Upon receiving the grim report, authorities rushed to the scene at Dakolar area, where they recovered Anjali's body, subsequently sending it to Indira Gandhi Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations revealed that Susheel, Anjali's husband, allegedly subjected her to a severe beating. Following evidence of assault, Susheel was apprehended and charged with murder under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, awaiting trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

