Left Menu

Delhi Braces as Yamuna River Nears Danger Levels

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assures no flood-like situation as Yamuna water levels rise. The river, nearing 206 meters, breaches danger mark but is expected to recede soon. Relief efforts including solar-powered floodlights are in place, with residents advised to move to relief camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:51 IST
Delhi Braces as Yamuna River Nears Danger Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed on Tuesday that despite rising water levels, the city is not facing a flood threat. The water level of the Yamuna River was observed increasing but is expected to decrease shortly.

Gupta personally inspected affected low-lying areas near Yamuna Bazar, engaging with residents and urging them to shift to relief camps in schools. Emergency provisions, including food, medical aid, and solar-powered lighting, have been arranged to ensure safety during the night.

The Yamuna River, near Delhi's Old Railway Bridge, reached a critical level of 205.79 meters on Tuesday, nudging the evacuation threshold. However, this rise in water level won't lead to severe flooding. Inundation is expected to be confined to the floodplains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025