Delhi Braces as Yamuna River Nears Danger Levels

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed on Tuesday that despite rising water levels, the city is not facing a flood threat. The water level of the Yamuna River was observed increasing but is expected to decrease shortly.

Gupta personally inspected affected low-lying areas near Yamuna Bazar, engaging with residents and urging them to shift to relief camps in schools. Emergency provisions, including food, medical aid, and solar-powered lighting, have been arranged to ensure safety during the night.

The Yamuna River, near Delhi's Old Railway Bridge, reached a critical level of 205.79 meters on Tuesday, nudging the evacuation threshold. However, this rise in water level won't lead to severe flooding. Inundation is expected to be confined to the floodplains.

