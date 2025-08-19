Left Menu

Japan and Turkey Strengthen Defense Ties with Potential Drone Collaboration

Japan's defense minister Gen Nakatani visits Turkey to explore defense industry cooperation, focusing on Turkish-made drones. The visit marks the first by a Japanese defense minister to Turkey, aiming to strengthen military ties and technology exchanges as Japan broadens its use of unmanned systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST
Japan and Turkey Strengthen Defense Ties with Potential Drone Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's defense minister, Gen Nakatani, is set to conduct discussions with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, in Turkey on Tuesday, focusing chiefly on defense industry cooperation. A major talking point is the potential acquisition of Turkish-made drones. This visit underscores Japan's strategic move to enhance its military capabilities with unmanned systems.

This trip signifies the first official visit by a Japanese defense minister to Turkey, a nation that belongs to NATO and is focused on expanding ties beyond its traditional European and Middle Eastern partnerships. Both Japan and Turkey share a strategic alliance with the United States, making this dialogue crucial for regional stability and technological cooperation.

During his stay, Minister Nakatani will tour various Turkish defense facilities, including high-profile drone manufacturer Baykar. While exploring potential integration of Turkish drones within Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the discussions are part of a broader regional tour that includes visits to Djibouti and Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025