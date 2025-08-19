Japan and Turkey Strengthen Defense Ties with Potential Drone Collaboration

Japan's defense minister, Gen Nakatani, is set to conduct discussions with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, in Turkey on Tuesday, focusing chiefly on defense industry cooperation. A major talking point is the potential acquisition of Turkish-made drones. This visit underscores Japan's strategic move to enhance its military capabilities with unmanned systems.

This trip signifies the first official visit by a Japanese defense minister to Turkey, a nation that belongs to NATO and is focused on expanding ties beyond its traditional European and Middle Eastern partnerships. Both Japan and Turkey share a strategic alliance with the United States, making this dialogue crucial for regional stability and technological cooperation.

During his stay, Minister Nakatani will tour various Turkish defense facilities, including high-profile drone manufacturer Baykar. While exploring potential integration of Turkish drones within Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the discussions are part of a broader regional tour that includes visits to Djibouti and Jordan.

