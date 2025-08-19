Supreme Court Criticizes Forensic Report on Manipur Audio Leaks

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) methods in handling audio recordings purportedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in ethnic violence.

A bench, including Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, clarified that its interest lay solely in comparing voice samples, not in determining video authenticity.

The court was clear that the forensic exercise seemed misdirected and postponed the hearing for further deliberations on August 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)