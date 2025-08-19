Rajya Sabha Debates Landmark Amendments on Mining Bill 2025
The Rajya Sabha discussed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, focusing on reforms for mining critical minerals. Despite objections from some MPs regarding state rights and environmental concerns, the Bill aims to strengthen India's mineral supply chain and promote self-reliance.
In a significant legislative move, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday debated the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which intends to relax norms for mining critical minerals and strengthen India's mineral supply chain. The Bill has already seen approval from the Lok Sabha.
Despite the Bill's promise to enhance the sector, opposition MPs raised concerns about potential infringements on state rights and environmental impacts. CPI(M) MP John Brittas and AIADMK's M Thambidurai highlighted these issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing them within the amendments.
Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy, defending the Bill, noted that it would bring crucial reforms to the sector, aiming to make India more self-reliant. However, the need for solutions to revenue sharing with states and environmental protection remains a point of contention.
