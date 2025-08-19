Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Debates Landmark Amendments on Mining Bill 2025

The Rajya Sabha discussed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, focusing on reforms for mining critical minerals. Despite objections from some MPs regarding state rights and environmental concerns, the Bill aims to strengthen India's mineral supply chain and promote self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:42 IST
Rajya Sabha Debates Landmark Amendments on Mining Bill 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday debated the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which intends to relax norms for mining critical minerals and strengthen India's mineral supply chain. The Bill has already seen approval from the Lok Sabha.

Despite the Bill's promise to enhance the sector, opposition MPs raised concerns about potential infringements on state rights and environmental impacts. CPI(M) MP John Brittas and AIADMK's M Thambidurai highlighted these issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing them within the amendments.

Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy, defending the Bill, noted that it would bring crucial reforms to the sector, aiming to make India more self-reliant. However, the need for solutions to revenue sharing with states and environmental protection remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025