Govt Reforms Freshwater Farm Plan System to Ease Red Tape for Farmers

The Government has announced major reforms to New Zealand’s freshwater farm plan system, with changes now enshrined in law under the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Act. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard say the reforms are designed to make the system more practical, cost-effective, and tailored to the realities of farming, while maintaining environmental protections.

Key Changes to the System

Under the new law, the Minister for the Environment will have the power to approve industry organisations to certify and audit freshwater farm plans. Previously, this function was the responsibility of regional councils, which often resulted in duplication, delays, and additional compliance costs.

Industry-led certification will allow recognition of existing assurance programmes such as:

NZGAP (New Zealand Good Agricultural Practice) , overseen by Horticulture New Zealand.

Tiaki plans, developed by Fonterra to ensure sustainable dairy farming practices.

By aligning the certification process with these established frameworks, farmers already demonstrating high standards of risk management will avoid unnecessary bureaucracy.

Reduced Requirements for Smaller Farms

The reforms also raise the minimum farm size threshold for requiring a freshwater farm plan. Sheep, beef, arable, orcharding, and viticulture properties under 50 hectares will no longer need to prepare a plan, an increase from the previous 20-hectare threshold.

This means approximately 8,000 smaller, lower-risk farms are now exempt from the requirement, significantly reducing the compliance burden on family-owned and small-scale farming operations.

Mr Hoggard highlighted that the changes ensure plans are “built around actual risk on farm, and the practical actions the farmer will take over time to reduce them.”

Balancing Productivity and Environmental Protection

The Government insists the changes do not weaken environmental protections but instead provide a more pragmatic, risk-based approach.

Mr McClay stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of New Zealand’s economy: “The primary sector drives New Zealand’s exports, underpinning our economy and standard of living. When farmers do well, every New Zealander does well.”

He added that while broader Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms are underway, these interim changes offer immediate relief to farmers: “We’re continuing to progress a full overhaul of the RMA and replace it with a common-sense system that works. In the meantime, these practical amendments ensure farmers can get on with the job until we get there.”

Supporting Environmental Stewardship

Despite easing regulatory requirements, both ministers underscored the importance of environmental responsibility. New Zealand farmers have already invested heavily in freshwater management initiatives, from fencing waterways to improving nutrient management.

“These reforms support both environmental stewardship and growth,” McClay said. “Farmers are already doing a huge amount of work investing in freshwater management. Our job is to make sure the rules are practical, efficient and fit for purpose so the sector can continue to lead the world.”

Broader Context

The changes are part of a wider shift in agricultural policy aimed at simplifying compliance and ensuring regulations are proportionate to risk. The Government has faced criticism in the past that rules under the RMA were too rigid, leading to frustration within the farming sector.

With global markets increasingly demanding proof of sustainable practices, the reforms are designed to strike a balance: keeping New Zealand competitive on the international stage while ensuring freshwater systems are protected for future generations.