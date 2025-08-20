Forensic Science Workshop Equips Policemen in Kota

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kota, Rajasthan, hosted a workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of local law enforcement officers in evidence collection. The event witnessed the participation of 58 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, officials reported.

Participants were educated on a wide range of topics, including the collection of narcotics evidence, chemicals, DNA, and other crucial forensic materials. Demonstrations on crime scene preservation, evidence gathering, and dispatch were conducted using specialized crime scene kits.

Notable authorities such as Dr. Rakhi Khanna, additional director of RFSL, underscored the necessity of meticulous evidence collection to ensure justice is served. Experts like Dr. KN Vashishth, Sher Singh Jakhar, Vinod Prajapat, and Mamta Kanwar Rathore provided live demonstrations of the process.

