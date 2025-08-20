MLA Calls for Probe into Nanded Flood Tragedy
MLA Tushar Rathod plans to request an investigation from Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister into the Nanded district flooding caused by heavy rains, leading to fatalities. Locals claim delayed reservoir gate releases and unexpected water levels from the irrigation project contributed to the disaster.
MLA Tushar Rathod has announced his intention to urge Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to initiate a thorough investigation into recent flooding in Hasnal, Nanded district, following heavy rains that claimed at least four lives.
The devastating rains hit Nanded on Tuesday, inundating approximately 80% of Hasnal in Mukhed taluka. A defence release reported that five individuals went missing, with four bodies recovered. Rathod, representing the Mukhed constituency, decided to demand a probe after discussions with the locals.
He highlighted that water from the minor irrigation Lendi project caused the flood. Despite the project's first phase completion assurances, unexpected reservoir gate releases and severe rainfall contributed to the disaster. Rathod stresses the need for a probe to identify and hold accountable those responsible, excluding project officials from the inquiry.
