Trump Targets ICC Judges Over Gaza War Probe
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on two ICC judges for investigating potential war crimes by Israeli officials in Gaza. This move follows earlier sanctions on other ICC personnel, which the ICC decried as undermining judicial independence. The actions highlight ongoing tensions over ICC jurisdiction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST
The Trump administration has escalated its confrontation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) by imposing sanctions on two judges involved in probing alleged war crimes by Israeli officials in Gaza.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the penalties against Judges Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, which may include frozen U.S. assets and travel bans.
The ICC criticized the U.S. actions as threats to judicial independence, while Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, denounced ICC decisions, warning they encourage terrorism.
