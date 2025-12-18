Trump Targets ICC Judges Over Gaza War Probe

The Trump administration has escalated its confrontation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) by imposing sanctions on two judges involved in probing alleged war crimes by Israeli officials in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the penalties against Judges Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, which may include frozen U.S. assets and travel bans.

The ICC criticized the U.S. actions as threats to judicial independence, while Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, denounced ICC decisions, warning they encourage terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)