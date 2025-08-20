Left Menu

Rap Meets Resistance: Kneecap's Mo Chara Faces Terrorism Charge

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in a London court over a terrorism charge related to displaying Hezbollah's flag. The charge, filed in May, stemmed from a 2024 London gig. Kneecap claims the charge is a suppression attempt, emphasizing their activist stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:20 IST
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap and known by his stage name Mo Chara, faced hundreds of supporters outside a London court. He was charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 gig.

The charge, made under the Terrorism Act in May, accuses Ó hAnnaidh of displaying the flag to indicate support for a proscribed organization. During the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing, Ó hAnnaidh plans to argue that the charge is untimely and seek its dismissal.

Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messages and Irish identity raps, refutes the charge as a silencing tactic. Since the charge, they have vocally criticized Israeli actions in Gaza, leading chants against Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Glastonbury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

