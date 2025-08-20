Rap Meets Resistance: Kneecap's Mo Chara Faces Terrorism Charge

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap and known by his stage name Mo Chara, faced hundreds of supporters outside a London court. He was charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 gig.

The charge, made under the Terrorism Act in May, accuses Ó hAnnaidh of displaying the flag to indicate support for a proscribed organization. During the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing, Ó hAnnaidh plans to argue that the charge is untimely and seek its dismissal.

Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messages and Irish identity raps, refutes the charge as a silencing tactic. Since the charge, they have vocally criticized Israeli actions in Gaza, leading chants against Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Glastonbury.

(With inputs from agencies.)