High Court Overturns Abbas Ansari's Hate Speech Conviction

The Allahabad High Court quashed the conviction of Abbas Ansari for a 2022 hate speech. Originally sentenced to two years, the high court overturned the special court's decision. Ansari, along with his election agent Mansoor Ansari, had been charged under various IPC sections related to promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has overturned the conviction of Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, in a hate speech case from 2022. The verdict, delivered by Justice Samir Jain, sets aside the special MP MLA court's decision that sentenced Abbas Ansari to two years in rigorous imprisonment.

Initially convicted on May 31 by a special court in Mau, Abbas faced charges including promoting enmity and criminal intimidation under various sections of the IPC. After an appellate court dismissed his appeal on July 5, Ansari sought relief from the high court.

In addition to legal penalties, Abbas and his election agent Mansoor Ansari, were accused of threatening officials with consequences if the Samajwadi Party gained power. Despite the legal battles, Abbas Ansari won the 2022 assembly election in Mau with a significant margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

