Man Arrested for Exploiting Woman and Sharing Intimate Videos

A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by police for allegedly exploiting a Delhi woman under the guise of marriage and uploading her intimate videos on social media platforms, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Md Sohil alias Sonu, was apprehended on Tuesday in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a 24-year-old woman on June 26, who accused Sohil of engaging in sexual activities after promising marriage and then secretly recording and sharing intimate videos of her.

Based on this complaint, the Anand Parbat Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan indicated that Sohil's involvement was confirmed through interrogation and digital evidence. The accused remains in custody while investigations continue to determine if other women were similarly targeted.

