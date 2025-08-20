dtic and Innovation Hub Drive Township Innovation Through eKasi Labs Workshops

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Innovation Hub, has launched a series of innovation workshops designed to empower township-based innovators, with the latest session hosted at eKasi Labs Sebokeng, located at the Vaal University of Technology Science Park.

The workshops form part of government’s broader mandate to support South African innovators at every stage of their journey—from conceptual ideas to prototype development, protection of intellectual property, and eventual commercialisation.

Fostering Township Innovation

The Innovation Hub, Gauteng’s flagship science and technology park and a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), has long been central to promoting a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and the growth of knowledge-driven enterprises. Through its eKasi Labs programme, the Hub takes innovation support directly into townships, enabling grassroots entrepreneurs to develop and scale solutions with real economic impact.

According to Takalani Ramuthaga, Acting Chief Director of Innovation and Technology at the dtic, innovation plays a direct role in driving economic growth and development. “There is a direct correlation between innovative countries and industrialised countries,” she noted. “Engaging with township innovators has the potential to stimulate local economic activity and foster inclusive growth.”

A Series of Eight Township Workshops

The Sebokeng workshop is one of eight sessions planned across Gauteng townships where the Innovation Hub’s eKasi Labs infrastructure is active. These workshops are designed to:

Provide township entrepreneurs with access to information on innovation support instruments and other dtic incentives.

Identify knowledge gaps that current innovation policies and programmes may not address.

Bridge the divide between markets and local communities through targeted innovation support.

Unearthing Local Knowledge and Creativity

Ramuthaga emphasised that valuable knowledge often resides in townships and rural communities where infrastructure and services are limited. In such contexts, people frequently innovate out of necessity, creating survival-driven solutions that can evolve into commercially viable technologies.

“People innovate for survival and develop valuable knowledge. To add value to such knowledge, government intervention is required—in the form of funding, exposure, and linkages with existing instruments,” she explained.

Government’s Role: From Survival to Scale

The workshops are a critical part of government’s efforts to ensure that these community-driven innovations receive the recognition, resources, and market access they deserve. By creating opportunities for innovators to showcase their ideas, the dtic and the Innovation Hub aim to:

Support technology development and commercialisation.

Expose innovators to funding streams and mentorship opportunities.

Build networks and partnerships between township entrepreneurs and the wider innovation ecosystem.

Promote inclusivity by ensuring that rural and township knowledge systems feed into national innovation strategies.

“These engagements with innovators are aimed not only at unearthing technologies from underdeveloped communities and townships, but also at creating networking platforms for technology growth and commercialisation,” Ramuthaga said. “They will create awareness of the valuable knowledge and skills that exist in these communities, and help identify innovation that can be supported through other dtic programmes and external partners.”

Aligning Policy With Grassroots Innovation

Workshops of this nature are expected to feed into broader government strategies such as the National System of Innovation and South Africa’s re-industrialisation agenda, which rely on inclusivity and widespread participation to thrive. By deliberately integrating township innovations into national policy frameworks, government hopes to close the gap between informal innovation practices and formal economic structures.

A Path to Inclusive Growth

The initiative underscores a shift in how South Africa views innovation—not just as the preserve of laboratories and large firms, but as a grassroots force that can uplift communities, create jobs, and transform local economies. By bringing township innovators into the fold, the dtic and Innovation Hub are ensuring that the country’s innovation ecosystem reflects the diversity, resilience, and creativity of its people.