South Africa Invites Public Submissions on 2026 National Minimum Wage Review

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission has called on all stakeholders, including workers, trade unions, employers, business organizations, and members of the public, to make written submissions regarding possible adjustments to the National Minimum Wage for 2026. The submissions process, now officially open, will run until 18 September 2025.

Role of the NMW Commission

The NMW Commission, established under the National Minimum Wage Act, No. 9 of 2018, is mandated to review the minimum wage annually and provide recommendations to the Minister of Employment and Labour. These recommendations, published later in the year, consider a broad spectrum of economic and social factors before any decision on wage adjustment is taken.

Imraan Valodia, Chairperson of the Commission, urged stakeholders to take part in the consultation process. “The annual review is not just a procedural exercise but an important platform for workers and employers alike to voice their perspectives. Interested parties are encouraged to have their say in shaping the wage framework for 2026,” he said.

Current National Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage represents the lowest hourly pay rate that employers are legally obligated to provide to employees for ordinary working hours. Paying workers less than this threshold is unlawful.

The NMW was first implemented in South Africa in January 2019 , marking a historic shift in labour rights and wage regulation.

The current minimum wage is set at R28.79 per ordinary hour worked, as announced by Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, in February 2025.

This figure reflects the latest adjustment, which came into effect earlier in the year, following a similar consultative process.

Broader Impact of the Minimum Wage

The Commission’s annual review goes beyond wage levels. It also examines the impact of the NMW on the economy, labour markets, collective bargaining arrangements, and income inequality. Each year, the Commission compiles a report that is made public, ensuring transparency in the decision-making process.

Stakeholders’ inputs are especially critical as South Africa continues to navigate inflationary pressures, high unemployment, and economic recovery measures. Adjustments to the NMW are designed to balance the need to protect workers’ purchasing power while maintaining employment opportunities and business viability.

Submission Process and Survey

The Commission has provided multiple channels for interested parties to share their views:

Written representations can be sent to: Directorate: Employment Standards Department of Employment and Labour Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001

Submissions may also be emailed to: nmwreview@labour.gov.za

Deadline for all submissions: 18 September 2025

In addition, the Commission has urged stakeholders to participate in a survey questionnaire available at: https://forms.office.com/r/jXFtcZag90?origin=1prLink. The survey link is also accessible on the Department of Employment and Labour’s website and social media platforms.

Ensuring Worker Protection and Economic Balance

The NMW is widely regarded as a social protection measure, helping to uplift low-paid workers and address wage inequality. At the same time, the Commission considers the broader economic context, ensuring adjustments remain sustainable for employers while beneficial to workers.

As South Africa looks ahead to 2026, the upcoming review will be a crucial indicator of the government’s approach to balancing affordability, competitiveness, and social justice in its labour policy.