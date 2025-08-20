Left Menu

Mystery Millions: SUV Abandoned with Rs 46 Lakh Cash in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, police recovered over Rs 46 lakh from an abandoned red SUV. The vehicle, registered in Chhattisgarh, was discovered following a tip, parked near Tetrai Balyari Mode. Police found cash in plastic packets along with vehicle documents and initiated an investigation.

Medininagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:58 IST
In a startling discovery, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district recovered over Rs 46 lakh from an abandoned SUV, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

A tip-off on Tuesday night alerted police to a suspicious red SUV traveling from Daltonganj to Panki. Although attempts to intercept the vehicle failed, it was later found parked on the roadside near Tetrai Balyari Mode.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha confirmed that the Chhattisgarh-registered SUV contained several plastic packets of cash as well as the vehicle's insurance and registration documents. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

