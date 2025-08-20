Mystery Millions: SUV Abandoned with Rs 46 Lakh Cash in Jharkhand

In a startling discovery, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district recovered over Rs 46 lakh from an abandoned SUV, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

A tip-off on Tuesday night alerted police to a suspicious red SUV traveling from Daltonganj to Panki. Although attempts to intercept the vehicle failed, it was later found parked on the roadside near Tetrai Balyari Mode.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha confirmed that the Chhattisgarh-registered SUV contained several plastic packets of cash as well as the vehicle's insurance and registration documents. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)