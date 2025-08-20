Union Minister Charts Global Vision for National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur

The Union Minister of Ayush today chaired the second meeting of the Society of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, in New Delhi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to position the Institute as a Global Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister and Ayush Minister of Rajasthan; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; senior ministry officials; and eminent members of the NIA Society.

A Vision for Global Leadership in Ayurveda

In his address, the Union Minister underlined that the government’s vision is to develop NIA into an institution that symbolizes advanced research, innovation, quality education, and public health leadership.

“This Institute must not only achieve excellence but also inspire Ayurvedic institutions across India and the world,” he said, noting that the meeting was not merely an administrative exercise but a platform to chart the strategic direction of Ayurveda’s global growth.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Ayush sector has made historic progress. The establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has brought international recognition to India’s knowledge systems and reinforced global confidence in traditional medicine.

Achievements of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA)

The NIA has emerged as a flagship institution for Ayurveda, with remarkable contributions in education, healthcare, and research. Some of its key milestones include:

First Deemed University in the Ayush sector in India.

Treatment of 4 lakh OPD patients and 25,000+ IPD patients annually , providing affordable healthcare.

Conducting free healthcare camps in 12 districts under the SC, SP, and STP schemes, ensuring outreach to underserved populations.

A GMP-certified pharmacy producing more than 100 Ayurvedic medicines for clinical and commercial use.

Recognition with NAAC ‘A’ Grade , NABH accreditation , and NABL certifications for quality standards.

Hosting students from 15 countries , making it a hub for global Ayurvedic education.

Recently awarded India’s Best Ayurvedic Institution by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) .

International collaborations with research institutions worldwide and multiple Guinness World Record achievements, enhancing its international stature.

Building for the Future: Reforms and Global Benchmarking

Commending the NIA’s contributions, the Minister emphasized the need to:

Promote globally benchmarked research and publications .

Strengthen faculty development to train a new generation of Ayurvedic scholars.

Modernize curricula to integrate contemporary health sciences with traditional wisdom.

Invest in infrastructure expansion , including state-of-the-art labs, digital libraries, and advanced hospitals.

Expand community outreach, ensuring Ayurveda becomes an integral part of public health delivery.

He also encouraged the NIA to strengthen its role in evidence-based Ayurveda, ensuring its therapies and medicines are backed by rigorous scientific validation for global acceptability.

Government’s Commitment to Ayurveda’s Growth

Reaffirming the government’s support, the Minister said: “The Ministry of Ayush stands fully committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure the Institute continues to elevate the pride of Ayurveda at national and international levels.”

He concluded by urging the NIA to pioneer innovations, nurture global partnerships, and lead in advancing Ayurveda as a holistic healthcare solution for the world.

NIA: A Symbol of India’s Knowledge Diplomacy

The NIA is today not only a premier Ayurvedic institution but also a symbol of India’s knowledge diplomacy, showcasing the country’s ability to blend ancient traditions with modern scientific practices. With its growing reputation and global footprint, the Institute is expected to play a pivotal role in the Ayush sector’s internationalisation, contributing to health, wellness, and sustainable development worldwide.