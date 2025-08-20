Left Menu

High Court Stays Conviction of MLA Abbas Ansari in Hate Speech Case

The Allahabad High Court stayed the conviction of Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, in a hate speech case, providing relief and a potential restoration of his legislative assembly membership. Earlier convicted and sentenced in 2025, his disqualification and appeal proceedings underscore significant electoral repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:50 IST
High Court Stays Conviction of MLA Abbas Ansari in Hate Speech Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily stayed the conviction of Abbas Ansari, son of political figure Mukhtar Ansari, in a 2022 hate speech case. This decision comes as a relief for Ansari, who lost his MLA status following a conviction in May 2025.

Ansari, who represented the Mau assembly constituency for the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, had previously sought a stay from an appellate court, which was denied. With the High Court's intervention, there's a possibility of Ansari regaining his assembly membership.

The case against Ansari involved charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The High Court emphasized that refusing to stay the conviction would be unjust to the electorate and would carry severe consequences for Ansari's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration

India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration

 India
2
HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and Energy Infrastructure

HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and E...

 India
3
Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

 India
4
Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025