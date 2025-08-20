High Court Stays Conviction of MLA Abbas Ansari in Hate Speech Case

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily stayed the conviction of Abbas Ansari, son of political figure Mukhtar Ansari, in a 2022 hate speech case. This decision comes as a relief for Ansari, who lost his MLA status following a conviction in May 2025.

Ansari, who represented the Mau assembly constituency for the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, had previously sought a stay from an appellate court, which was denied. With the High Court's intervention, there's a possibility of Ansari regaining his assembly membership.

The case against Ansari involved charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The High Court emphasized that refusing to stay the conviction would be unjust to the electorate and would carry severe consequences for Ansari's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)