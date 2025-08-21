US-led Coalition Captures Key Islamic State Leader in Syria Raid

A US-led coalition successfully captured a senior member of the Islamic State, identified as Abu Hafs al-Qurayshi, in a strategic operation conducted in northwest Syria on Wednesday. The operation involved the deployment of coalition troops via helicopters to the town of Atmeh, adjacent to the Turkish border.

The capture of al-Qurayshi, an Iraqi IS commander, underscores ongoing efforts by international forces to disrupt IS operations. The raid, carried out by US and allied troops, resulted in the death of another Iraqi citizen, according to sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Questions remain about a French-speaking woman accompanying al-Qurayshi, with conflicting reports on her detention.

Despite the successful capture, the US military has not issued an official statement. Meanwhile, the UN counter-terrorism office emphasized that IS, though weakened by the loss of multiple leaders, retains operational capacity. The group continues to pose a significant threat, capable of recovering swiftly from leadership losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)