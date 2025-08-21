Left Menu

US-led Coalition Captures Key Islamic State Leader in Syria Raid

A US-led coalition captured a senior Islamic State member, Abu Hafs al-Qurayshi, during a pre-dawn operation in northwest Syria. The operation involved helicopter landings in Atmeh, near the Turkish border, and resulted in the detention of al-Qurayshi and the death of another individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:03 IST
US-led Coalition Captures Key Islamic State Leader in Syria Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A US-led coalition successfully captured a senior member of the Islamic State, identified as Abu Hafs al-Qurayshi, in a strategic operation conducted in northwest Syria on Wednesday. The operation involved the deployment of coalition troops via helicopters to the town of Atmeh, adjacent to the Turkish border.

The capture of al-Qurayshi, an Iraqi IS commander, underscores ongoing efforts by international forces to disrupt IS operations. The raid, carried out by US and allied troops, resulted in the death of another Iraqi citizen, according to sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Questions remain about a French-speaking woman accompanying al-Qurayshi, with conflicting reports on her detention.

Despite the successful capture, the US military has not issued an official statement. Meanwhile, the UN counter-terrorism office emphasized that IS, though weakened by the loss of multiple leaders, retains operational capacity. The group continues to pose a significant threat, capable of recovering swiftly from leadership losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarkashi, Roads Blocked, Relief Efforts Underway

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarkashi, Roads Blocked, Relief Efforts Un...

 India
2
Maratha Quota Controversy: Manoj Jarange's Protest Sparks Government Appeal

Maratha Quota Controversy: Manoj Jarange's Protest Sparks Government Appeal

 India
3
Will try to defend, protect Constitution of India, which undoubtedly is coming under challenge: Opposition VP candidate Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

Will try to defend, protect Constitution of India, which undoubtedly is comi...

 India
4
Democracy is nothing but interaction; clash of ideas, not individuals: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

Democracy is nothing but interaction; clash of ideas, not individuals: Suder...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025