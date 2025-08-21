Left Menu

Trump's Global Diplomatic Efforts: A Nobel Pursuit or A Vexing Venture?

Donald Trump, during his second term, has been deeply involved in various international disputes, positioning himself as a peacemaker despite challenges. He's brokered discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, and more. While some conflicts saw progress, others like Ukraine and North Korea remain unresolved.

Updated: 21-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:07 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, touting his global diplomatic prowess, has faced mixed outcomes in his efforts to mediate international disputes during his second term. With aspirations of a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has engaged in a series of negotiations, using a blend of diplomacy and hardline tactics.

Efforts to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan witnessed some headway with a pledge for peaceful relations, yet fell short of a binding treaty. In Southeast Asia, Trump intervened in simmering tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, facilitating talks that temporarily calmed hostilities.

Despite these advances, Trump faces ongoing challenges with longstanding conflicts, notably in Israel-Palestine and Eastern Europe. Complicated issues like the Russia-Ukraine war and North Korea's nuclear ambitions test his diplomatic strategy, highlighting both his influence and the limitations of his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

