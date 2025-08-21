Trump's Global Diplomatic Efforts: A Nobel Pursuit or A Vexing Venture?

President Donald Trump, touting his global diplomatic prowess, has faced mixed outcomes in his efforts to mediate international disputes during his second term. With aspirations of a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has engaged in a series of negotiations, using a blend of diplomacy and hardline tactics.

Efforts to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan witnessed some headway with a pledge for peaceful relations, yet fell short of a binding treaty. In Southeast Asia, Trump intervened in simmering tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, facilitating talks that temporarily calmed hostilities.

Despite these advances, Trump faces ongoing challenges with longstanding conflicts, notably in Israel-Palestine and Eastern Europe. Complicated issues like the Russia-Ukraine war and North Korea's nuclear ambitions test his diplomatic strategy, highlighting both his influence and the limitations of his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)