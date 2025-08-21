Left Menu

Border Disputes: Nepal Stands Firm on Lipulekh Territory

Nepal reaffirms its claim over the Lipulekh region following India and China's decision to resume border trade. Nepal's government underscores that the territory, including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, is integral to its land. India rejects these claims, citing them as historically unfounded.

Kathmandu | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has reiterated its standing over the contentious Lipulekh territory a day after India and China announced the resumption of border trade across the area. The Nepalese government maintains that Lipulekh, along with Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, is an inseparable part of its sovereign territory.

This development comes after India and China agreed in New Delhi talks to reopen border trade through designated points, including the Lipulekh Pass. However, Nepal contests this move, emphasizing that it has communicated with both neighboring countries, asserting the land as Nepalese.

India's Ministry of External Affairs disputes Nepal's claims, dismissing them as unjustified and lacking historical basis. Nepal commits to resolving the issue through diplomatic avenues, rooted in treaties and historical evidence, while India labels Nepal's claims as unilateral actions that are untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

