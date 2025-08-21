Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Haiti: Kamikaze Drone Accident Leaves Police Officers Dead

Two Haitian police officers died, and two others were injured when a kamikaze drone accidentally exploded at a SWAT base. The drone operations, directed by Prime Minister Fils-Aime, are part of efforts to combat armed gangs. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Tragedy struck in Haiti as an accidental explosion of a kamikaze drone at a SWAT base claimed the lives of two police officers and left two others seriously injured. This incident took place near Haiti's capital and was a part of operations combating powerful armed gangs under the direction of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime since March.

In a statement released by the prime minister's office, the explosion occurred in Kenscoff, a hotspot due to its overlook of Petion-Ville's diplomatic hub. The drone, reported to be operated by a private military company linked to Blackwater's Erik Prince, accidentally detonated after residents transported it in good faith.

Haiti's national police have launched an investigation, spurred by the urgency of escalating violence in the region that has seen over 3,100 deaths this year. This latest tragedy underscores the severe challenges Haiti faces amid ongoing attacks, mass killings, and kidnappings perpetrated by armed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

