Judicial Decision on Epstein Files Sparks Controversy

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration is better suited than federal courts to release materials related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Judge Richard Berman rejected the Justice Department's attempt to unseal grand jury records, highlighting the government's possession of extensive files not being released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ruled that the Trump administration is more apt than federal courts to release documents concerning the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Berman rejected a request from the Justice Department to unseal grand jury records, stressing the significant volume of unreleased material held by the government.

Berman's decision comes amid criticism faced by President Trump from conservatives and Democrats over the Justice Department's choice not to disclose Epstein investigation files. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, had ties with powerful figures, prompting conspiracy theories involving others in his alleged crimes.

In July, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek court approval for the release of grand jury material. The Justice Department amassed substantial evidence during its investigation, yet chose not to release more material in July, despite Trump's campaign vows to disclose Epstein-related files. This sparked further criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

