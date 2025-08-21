Judicial Decision on Epstein Files Sparks Controversy

A U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ruled that the Trump administration is more apt than federal courts to release documents concerning the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Berman rejected a request from the Justice Department to unseal grand jury records, stressing the significant volume of unreleased material held by the government.

Berman's decision comes amid criticism faced by President Trump from conservatives and Democrats over the Justice Department's choice not to disclose Epstein investigation files. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, had ties with powerful figures, prompting conspiracy theories involving others in his alleged crimes.

In July, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek court approval for the release of grand jury material. The Justice Department amassed substantial evidence during its investigation, yet chose not to release more material in July, despite Trump's campaign vows to disclose Epstein-related files. This sparked further criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)