U.S. Justice Department Unveils New Epstein Documents

The U.S. Justice Department has released new documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. This release follows the Trump administration's recent publication of a large cache of Epstein files, prompted by new legislation mandating disclosure of all Epstein files.

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled a fresh collection of documents related to its investigations of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, on Tuesday.

This recent disclosure comes shortly after the Trump administration made public a substantial cache of Epstein files. The move was in response to newly enacted legislation demanding transparency on this highly sensitive issue.

Last month, Congress passed a law with overwhelming support that required the disclosure of all files related to Epstein, despite efforts from the Trump administration over several months to keep them confidential.

