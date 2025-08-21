Shift in Federal Gun Policy: Focus on Rifles and Shotguns

In a significant policy shift, federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., led by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, will no longer bring felony charges for possessing rifles or shotguns, except under specific circumstances such as violent crimes or when offenders have criminal records.

This decision is influenced by recent Supreme Court rulings supporting gun rights and has been coordinated with guidance from the Justice Department and the Office of Solicitor General. Local authorities, however, retain the capacity to prosecute illegal possession of unregistered firearms.

President Trump's declaration of a crime emergency in Washington complements this federal policy change, as patrols flood the city in an effort to curb illegal firearm activities. The administration has already seized 76 firearms since implementing increased patrols.

