Musk Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Voter Fraud in $1 Million Giveaway

Elon Musk has been mandated by a federal court to respond to allegations that he defrauded voters into participating in a petition by promising a chance to win $1 million daily. This lawsuit, spearheaded by Jacqueline McAferty, accuses Musk of deceptive practices tied to the 2024 election.

Judge Robert Pitman, who oversees the case in the U.S. District Court in Austin, Texas, found the claims against Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, sufficiently plausible to warrant legal proceedings. McAferty alleges that Musk misled voters from seven crucial swing states into providing personal data under the pretense of a lottery-style giveaway.

Musk's defense argued the giveaway was not a lottery, citing prerequisites that winners serve as America PAC spokespersons as negating the prize nature of the offer. However, the judge pointed out inconsistencies in the defendants' statements regarding the chance to 'win,' supporting the plaintiffs' narrative that a lottery was implied.

(With inputs from agencies.)