Federal Court Clears Deportation Orders for Thousands

The Trump administration has been given the go-ahead by a federal appeals court to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 60,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Honduras, and Nepal. This decision allows the U.S. government to cease deportation protections and cancel work permits for these groups.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's ruling did not offer legal reasoning, but it immediately impacts the status of Nepali immigrants, with protections having expired on August 5. Immigrants from Honduras and Nicaragua will see their protections end on September 8.

The verdict has drawn sharp criticism. Ahilan Arulanantham from the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy lambasted the ruling as a governmental overreach. In contrast, Tricia McLaughlin of the Department of Homeland Security claimed it restores integrity to the immigration system.

(With inputs from agencies.)