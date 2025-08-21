NDRF's Compassionate Rescue Amid Thane Floods

Amid the inundation of several areas in Maharashtra's Thane district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) played a pivotal role in ensuring a dignified farewell for an elderly woman.

The woman, who passed away from natural causes at a rehabilitation center, faced unusual circumstances as the pathway to the local crematorium was submerged following substantial rainfall. District officials had confirmed the situation as of Wednesday.

Promptly addressing the challenge, Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal coordinated with the stationed NDRF unit, enabling the safe transport of the deceased to a different crematorium using a tube boat. The effort highlighted the NDRF's compassion in fulfilling their duty beyond rescue operations, as noted by a local resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)