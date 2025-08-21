Left Menu

NDRF's Compassionate Rescue Amid Thane Floods

In Thane district, Maharashtra, heavy rains submerged roads, complicating the last rites of an elderly woman. NDRF personnel ensured dignified ceremonies by transporting her body to an alternative crematorium via tube boat, exemplifying their dedication beyond saving flood victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 08:43 IST
NDRF's Compassionate Rescue Amid Thane Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the inundation of several areas in Maharashtra's Thane district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) played a pivotal role in ensuring a dignified farewell for an elderly woman.

The woman, who passed away from natural causes at a rehabilitation center, faced unusual circumstances as the pathway to the local crematorium was submerged following substantial rainfall. District officials had confirmed the situation as of Wednesday.

Promptly addressing the challenge, Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal coordinated with the stationed NDRF unit, enabling the safe transport of the deceased to a different crematorium using a tube boat. The effort highlighted the NDRF's compassion in fulfilling their duty beyond rescue operations, as noted by a local resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation's wealth stashed abroad has to be brought back; It is our money: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

Nation's wealth stashed abroad has to be brought back; It is our money: Sude...

 India
2
Ram Rattan Group Launches New Phase and Retreat in Alwar's Investment Hotspot

Ram Rattan Group Launches New Phase and Retreat in Alwar's Investment Hotspo...

 India
3
Sri Lankan Ex-President Faces Court Over Fund Misuse Allegations

Sri Lankan Ex-President Faces Court Over Fund Misuse Allegations

 Sri Lanka
4
Controversy Over Virtual Evidence in Courtrooms

Controversy Over Virtual Evidence in Courtrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025