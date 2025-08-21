China and Kazakhstan Boost Trade Ties

China has expressed its intention to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan, particularly in emerging fields, in order to promote the upgrading of bilateral trade. This commitment was conveyed by China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Thursday, following a meeting between Minister Wentao and Kazakh Trade Minister Arman Shakkaliyev held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The discussions between the two trade ministers underline the importance of joint efforts to foster economic growth and create new opportunities for both nations in the global market.

