Chouhan Calls for ‘Karmayogi Spirit’ at Employee Sammelan, Lauds Agri-Rural Progress

A grand ‘Karmchari Sankalp Sammelan’ (Employee Resolution Conference) was organised in New Delhi today under the leadership of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The event brought together senior officials, including Union Minister of State Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, and ICAR Director General Dr. M.L. Jat, along with hundreds of officers and employees from both ministries.

Nation-Building Through Team Spirit

In his keynote address, Chouhan stressed that every moment of service in government is an opportunity to contribute to nation-building. He urged employees to work with enthusiasm, unity, and a sense of duty, aligning their efforts with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

“Our duty is nation building, and working with team spirit will strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, while suggesting that from next year the Sammelan be renamed ‘Karmayogi Sankalp Sammelan’, to reflect the spirit of dedication and selfless service.

Agriculture at the Heart of India’s Development

The Minister highlighted the critical role of the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development in shaping India’s economic growth. Referring to the recently launched ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for the Kharif season, he described it as historic in scale and outcome.

Over 2,170 teams of scientists reached villages across India, directly engaging with farmers.

More than 500 new research themes emerged, paving the way for future agricultural innovation.

The initiative, Chouhan said, was a milestone in bridging the gap between research and field practices.

While India enjoys abundant food stocks, he noted the pressing need to expand production of pulses, oilseeds, and cotton, alongside promoting natural farming practices. State governments, he confirmed, are working with the Centre to prepare a comprehensive agricultural roadmap to address these challenges.

Empowering Women Through Rural Livelihood Missions

Shri Chouhan showcased transformative progress under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of creating 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women earning over ₹1 lakh annually) is already close to being achieved. Nearly 2.8 crore women have crossed this milestone, many of whom were once confined to their homes.

“These women are now self-reliant entrepreneurs, and some are advancing to become ‘Millionaire Didis’. Their journey is not just economic, but also social empowerment,” Chouhan said, lauding the resilience of rural women.

Rural Transformation in Housing and Infrastructure

The Minister also pointed to remarkable achievements in rural housing and infrastructure, noting that:

Homes under PM Awas Yojana are now being completed in a record 114 days .

Roads and housing projects are rapidly improving connectivity and living standards in rural India.

He echoed Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day message: “A government should be visible in people’s lives, not just in files.”

Curbing Spurious Farm Inputs

Shri Chouhan highlighted ongoing efforts to protect farmers from exploitation through uncertified and harmful farm inputs.

Of nearly 30,000 bio-stimulant products earlier in the market, only 600 have been certified after three stages of ICAR verification .

Strong action is underway against fake fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, which burden farmers and harm productivity.

“These steps will safeguard farmers’ incomes and restore trust in agricultural inputs,” he said.

Nation First, Swadeshi Always

Reiterating Prime Minister Modi’s call of ‘Nation First’, the Minister stressed India’s global philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) while asserting that the country will firmly defend its national interests.

He urged officials and employees to prioritise indigenous products, pledging maximum use of Swadeshi goods, which would not only boost the economy but also generate employment for the needy.

Work-Life Balance and the Spirit of Joyful Service

Chouhan also turned attention to the personal well-being of employees, encouraging them to balance official duties with family life.

“Amidst your busy schedules, make time for yourself, your children, and your family. That is the true formula of living well,” he said.

He outlined three approaches to work:

Working unhappily, Working with mere satisfaction, Working with joy, energy, and dedication.

It is the third approach, he stressed, that can bring true transformation both in individual lives and in national service.

A Call to Employees

The Karmchari Sankalp Sammelan concluded with a resounding call for team spirit, dedication, and integrity in public service. Chouhan reminded employees that being part of government service is a privilege and responsibility, and urged them to utilise every moment to make a tangible difference in the lives of people.