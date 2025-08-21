Bangladesh and Pakistan Ink Landmark Visa-Free Agreement
Bangladesh plans to sign a five-year visa-free agreement with Pakistan for government officials and diplomats. This move is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties, including trade and cultural exchanges, following a period of strained relations. Bilateral trade has seen significant growth, reaching USD 865 million in 2024-25.
Bangladesh has announced its decision to sign a landmark five-year visa-free agreement with Pakistan, allowing government officials and diplomats to visit each other's nations without the usual visa requirements.
The deal, which has received approval from Islamabad, signifies a significant warming of relations between the two countries. It coincides with the planned visit of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh.
This agreement is poised to boost bilateral ties further, which have improved since the leadership change in Bangladesh and the increase in bilateral trade to USD 865 million in the fiscal year 2024-25.
