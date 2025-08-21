Left Menu

Home Guard's Desperate Plea: A Call for Reform in Odisha

Odisha Home Guard Association President Ranjan Kumar Mallik threatens suicide over unresolved force issues. He demands reforms, alleging colonial-era laws deny rights. Mallik's threats include self-immolation and a call for Chief Minister to hear his concerns. He invites investigation into alleged conspiracies against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:16 IST
Home Guard's Desperate Plea: A Call for Reform in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic plea for justice, the President of the Odisha Home Guard Association, Ranjan Kumar Mallik, threatens to end his life over ongoing grievances within the force.

Mallik, also the platoon commander of Jajpur Home Guard, filmed a video expressing intent to self-immolate in front of the Odisha Assembly on August 25 if his service-related concerns were ignored by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. He claims antiquated laws deny basic rights like pensions and leave, leading to widespread distress among home guards.

Mallik has accused senior officers of harassment under these obsolete laws. He calls for a meeting with the Chief Minister to present his evidence and allegations. Further intensifying his demands, he has indicated willingness to undergo a polygraph test to prove his claims. He has also criticized previous and current government policies on home guard recruitment and service regularization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025