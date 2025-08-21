Home Guard's Desperate Plea: A Call for Reform in Odisha

In a dramatic plea for justice, the President of the Odisha Home Guard Association, Ranjan Kumar Mallik, threatens to end his life over ongoing grievances within the force.

Mallik, also the platoon commander of Jajpur Home Guard, filmed a video expressing intent to self-immolate in front of the Odisha Assembly on August 25 if his service-related concerns were ignored by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. He claims antiquated laws deny basic rights like pensions and leave, leading to widespread distress among home guards.

Mallik has accused senior officers of harassment under these obsolete laws. He calls for a meeting with the Chief Minister to present his evidence and allegations. Further intensifying his demands, he has indicated willingness to undergo a polygraph test to prove his claims. He has also criticized previous and current government policies on home guard recruitment and service regularization.

(With inputs from agencies.)