Renewed Search Efforts After Chisoti Cloudburst Tragedy

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have intensified efforts to locate individuals left unaccounted for after a devastating cloudburst in Chisoti village. On Thursday, officials commenced DNA profiling of body parts recovered during the search operation, emphasizing the urgency surrounding the identification of three unidentified bodies.

The tragic incident on August 14 has claimed 65 lives so far, with 62 bodies identified and returned to families. However, the search teams continue to strive to locate 33 missing residents. Authorities have issued lookout notices for the three bodies, including one headless corpse and two female remains.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma, the search efforts, involving NDRF, SDRF, Army, CRPF, CISF, police, GREF, and civil administration, are ongoing. This collaborative endeavor is focused on finding closure for the families affected by the disaster and remains a testament to the community's resilience.

